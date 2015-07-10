PRAGUE, July 10 Czech banks would not be
affected directly by Greece's exit from the euro zone, or
'Grexit', because they have sufficient capital adequacy, a
member of the Czech National Bank was quoted on Friday as
saying.
In a race to avert bankruptcy and a probable 'Grexit',
Greece's leftist government sent a package of reform proposals
to its euro zone creditors on Thursday.
"A Greek crash simply would not have any impact ... The
Czech financial sector is very resilient," Lubomir Lizal told
business paper Hospodarske Noviny.
Lizal added that he believed Greece and its creditors would
find a solution to avert a Grexit as that was in the best
interests of both sides.
The Czech Republic is a member of the European Union but,
unlike its neighbour Slovakia, is not in the euro zone.
The main banks in the Czech market are subsidiaries of
Austria's Erste Bank, France's Societe Generale
and Belgium's KBC.
The central bank said in June that its stress tests of the
banking sector had shown a further improvement in its already
strong resilience to potential adverse shocks.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Gareth Jones)