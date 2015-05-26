* Lumping June IMF payments together could postpone default
threat, buy time
* Progress in Greece-creditor talks slow last week
* No agreement on primary surplus taregt, VAT reform no good
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, May 26 Cash-strapped Greece could
avoid paying back the IMF on June 5 without defaulting if it
lumps together all IMF repayments due in June and pays them at
the end of the month, officials said on Tuesday.
This would also win Athens more time to negotiate a funding
deal.
Greece has to repay the International Monetary Fund 300
million euros on June 5, the first of four instalments due in
June that total 1.6 billion euros.
Cut off from markets, Athens has said it will not be able to
make the June 5 payment without new loans from the euro zone,
which insists it can only lend Greece more if the country agrees
to reforms that would make its debt sustainable.
"There is the possibility of putting together several
payments that Greece would need to make to the IMF in the course
of June and then just make one payment," a senior euro zone
official close to the talks with Athens said.
A second official close to the talks also acknowledged that
possibility.
"That's basically a technical treasury exercise and they
could tell the IMF that this is how they want to do it and the
IMF would probably have to be OK with that," the first official
said.
The missing of the June 5 payment day, if a lump payment
were to come later, would not constitute a default, officials
said, although it might trigger a negative market reaction.
"The markets would probably react," the official said.
A Greek government spokesman on Monday dismissed that
possibility of lumping the repayment.
Officials noted that Greece could only use such a move if
there was a credible prospect of a funding deal that could be
communicated to markets and its citizens.
"So they would get a few extra weeks. But unless there is
some perspective how they would deal with this full payment, it
would be a risky thing for the Greeks to do. And the
consequences would be unpredictable," said the first official.
The second official said the extra time might not be useful
and could even limit the European Central Bank's room for
manoeuvre with its emergency liquidity assistance for the Greek
banks, which diminishes as Greek deposits flow out.
"The extra couple of weeks would not give the Greeks enough
time to get any other money from anywhere else. In fact, it
might make it less likely they will get borrowing room from the
ECB," the second official said.
On Thursday euro zone deputy finance ministers will hold a
teleconference to take stock of the progress in discussions, but
no deal with Athens is expected by then. "The Greek red lines
are too rigid," the first official said.
The main difficulty is for both sides to agree on the size
of the primary surplus - the budget balance before debt
servicing costs - that Greece should be running to make its debt
sustainable.
Euro zone officials said they might agree to a surplus of
1.0-1.5 percent of Greek gross domestic product - a far cry from
the 4.5 percent envisaged in the bailout programme signed by the
previous Greek government.
"The Greeks say they are already there (at that surplus
level), but we don't believe that. They are not yet there. There
will have to be additional fiscal efforts in order to have such
a primary surplus," the first official said.
Greece's creditors had hoped that a Greek Value Added Tax
reform would help solve the problem. But it did not.
"What we saw was not exactly what had been promised. We got
a steep reduction of the top VAT rate but still many exceptions
left and the idea that cash payments and card payment would be
treated differently - that's not going to work. There will have
to be something else," the official said.
