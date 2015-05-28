ATHENS May 28 Greece's government is aiming for
a agreement with its lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal by
Sunday and is confident that such a deal is near, its spokesman
said on Thursday.
Gabriel Sakellaridis defended comments by a Greek official
on Wednesday that an agreement was being drafted - which euro
zone officials dismissed as incorrect - and said it was time to
put agreements between the two sides on paper while resolving
differences.
"The Greek team is in Brussels with the aim of concluding
the deal within the coming days," he told a news conference.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington)