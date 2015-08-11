ATHENS Aug 11 Greece and international creditors agreed on a new multi billion euro bailout deal on Tuesday, a finance ministry official said, in an accord which will keep the country in the eurozone and avert bankruptcy.

"An agreement has been reached. Some minor details are being discussed right now," a Finance Ministry official told reporters after marathon overnight talks between Greece and lenders in Athens.

(Reporting By George Georgiopoulos, writing by Michele Kambas)