ATHENS, June 2 Greece's international creditors
are close to completing a draft of an aid agreement to present
to the Greek government, a source close to the talks told
Reuters on Tuesday.
"We are almost done," the source said, adding that the
European and International Monetary Fund lenders were still
finalizing details of the agreement.
That comes after the leaders of Germany, France, the
European Commission, the International Monetary Fund and the
European Central Bank agreed at an emergency meeting in Berlin
on Monday night to work with "real intensity" to try to wrap up
the long-running negotiations in the coming days.
