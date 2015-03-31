(Adds details)
By Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, March 31 Greece failed to reach an
initial deal with the European Union and the IMF to unlock aid
after the creditors dismissed a package of reforms from Athens
as ideas rather than a concrete plan, officials said on Tuesday.
The lack of a deal further raises pressure on Athens, which
faces the prospect of running out of money in a few weeks unless
it can convince lenders to dole out more financial help.
Athens put a brave face on the failure to reach an agreement
with the "Brussels Group" of representatives from the EU and the
IMF, saying it remained keen for a deal on the basis of its
long-held demand that the measures it is asked to implement do
not hurt economic growth. Lenders will intensify efforts to
collect data in Athens, it said.
One source close to the talks said the halt in negotiations
was not a sign of a rupture but an indication of slow-moving
progress in the discussions.
Mistrust and acrimony have characterised much of Greece's
talks with lenders since Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras stormed
to power in January pledging to end austerity and a bailout
programme that has kept Greece afloat for over four years.
Greece and its European partners have sought to show
publicly that relations have improved in recent weeks after
Tsipras held a series of talks with EU leaders, but both sides
remain far apart on issues ranging from pension reform to debt
relief.
At issue now is a list of reforms that Greece presented to
the Brussels Group representatives last week, in an effort to
show lenders that it is committed to living up to pledges of
financial discipline and is worthy of aid.
But euro zone officials panned the list as inadequate. One
EU official said the lenders had yet to receive the list they
had been waiting for.
A conference call of the Euro Working Group - euro zone
deputy finance ministers - remains scheduled for Wednesday and
will allow the bloc to take stock of developments so far, an
official said.
"We obviously look forward to receiving a list as soon as
possible," the official said. "That's the aim of the ongoing
discussions: to exchange information on detailed reform measures
and intentions."
The Brussels Groups makes recommendations to the Euro
Working Group which in turn informs the Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers who make decisions to disburse aid.
Tsipras appealed on Monday for an "honest compromise" with
lenders but warned it would not be won at any cost.
Calling for support from opposition parties, Tsipras
reiterated that his government would implement a Feb. 20 deal
struck with the euro zone.
But he also stressed that the government had non-negotiable
"red lines" such as avoiding wage and pension cuts and mass
layoffs, and avoiding a fire sale of asset sales in favour of
concessions that allows the state to retain control.
Separately, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis met on
Tuesday with officials from major bond fund manager Pimco, which
has large investments in euro zone peripheral debt. Pimco
officials expressed interest in Greek Treasury bill auctions and
bonds, a finance ministry official said.
(Additonal reporting by Jan Strupczewski in Brussels; Writing
by Deepa Babington; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)