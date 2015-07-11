By Paul Taylor and Jan Strupczewski
| BRUSSELS, July 11
BRUSSELS, July 11 Euro zone finance ministers
were told on Saturday that some 25 billion of any bailout loan
to Greece would be needed to recapitalise banks that are on the
verge of collapse, sources close to the discussions said.
That is more than double the amount that Athens forfeited in
financial stability funds at the end of June when it walked away
from talks on completing a previous bailout programme.
The extra capital is needed because of the damage wrought by
massive deposit withdrawals before a two-week bank holiday that
was ordered on June 29, when Greece imposed capital controls to
stop savers and businesses emptying their accounts.
Among other variables in negotiations on a possible package
of Greek reforms in return for new loans, the International
Monetary Fund is urging euro zone governments to reschedule
Greek debts, with one scenario being a doubling of loan
maturities to 60 years from 30 to ease Athens' repayment burden.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras applied this week for a
three-year loan from the European Stability Mechanism of 53.5
billion euros. EU and IMF experts who analysed Greece's funding
needs concluded it would need some 74 billion euros, the sources
said.
Of that, some could come from the IMF, while about 8 billion
euros more in bridge financing could be needed to tide Greece
over until the bailout was agreed -- taking total financing
needs to 82 billion euros.
Within that sum, sources said that about 25 billion would
need to be used to bolster the balance sheets of banks ravaged
by a renewed economic slump and fears that Greece would drop out
of the euro single currency area.
If the euro zone agrees to negotiate a bailout, the final
shape of any package and the size of loans would depend also on
measures the Greek government plans to take to plug a large
fiscal gap while trying to stimulate economic growth.
On debt rescheduling, sources close to the matter said that
the IMF would prefer to see euro zone governments write down the
nominal value of their loans to Athens - some 57 billion euros
in the case of Germany alone. But Berlin and other states rule
that out, arguing that it would breach euro zone treaties.
Without such a "haircut", IMF officials were proposing as an
alternative easing the terms of the loans -- subject to strict
conditions for Athens -- by combining grace periods on interest
payments, lower rates and extended maturities.
"The doubling of maturities is just one option the IMF used
to illustrate an alternative if countries don't want an upfront
haircut," one source said. That could stretch some loans to 60
years, though that was only one possibility.
Another official familiar with the talks said with heavy
irony: "It's so much nicer to bequeath this to our grandchildren
than to our children."
(Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Paul Taylor)