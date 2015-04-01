ATHENS, April 1 Greece's government denied on
Wednesday it would delay a payment to the International Monetary
Fund due on April 9, after the interior minister was quoted as
saying Athens would take the step if it did not get fresh aid
from lenders.
"There is no chance that Greece will not meet its
obligations to the IMF on April 9," government spokesman Gabriel
Sakellaridis told Reuters in response to the comments by the
minister to Germany's Spiegel.
Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis told Spiegel that if foreign
creditors do not send it further funds by April 9, the
government would first pay salaries and pensions first and then
come to an agreement with lenders on paying the IMF late.
Greece is rapidly running out of cash but its eurozone and
IMF lenders have frozen aid until it implements reforms, with
talks bogged down over the measures Athens must take. It must
make a payment of about 430 million euros to the IMF next week.
Sakellaridis said talks with lenders had covered common
ground and that the government expected a "positive outcome" at
a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington;
editing by Costas Pitas)