ATHENS May 9 Greece is "closer than ever" to
reaching a deal with its international lenders that will help
ease its debt mountain, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on
Tuesday.
"We are closer than ever to a substantial solution on debt
relief and the solution has to do mainly with our lenders' clear
obligation," Tsipras told reporters. "Τhe ball is no longer in
our court."
Tsipras added that negotiations on debt relief were ongoing
and were expected to continue until a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers in Brussels on May 22.
Asked whether he was considering a cabinet reshuffle,
Tsipras ruled it out saying his priority was to speed up the
government's work.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas)