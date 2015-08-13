Aug 13 The creditor institutions which have
agreed a draft third bailout for Greece have "serious concerns"
about the sustainability of Greek public debt although they
believe a nominal haircut can be avoided, a debt sustainability
analysis seen by Reuters on Thursday showed.
"The high debt to GDP and the gross financing needs
resulting from this analysis point to serious concerns regarding
the sustainability of Greece's public debt," said the analysis,
adding far-reaching reforms were needed to address the worries.
"In sum, an appropriate combination of extension of
maturities and grace periods for principals and interests would
allow to bring Greece debt back to a sustainable level in gross
financing needs terms without the need for a nominal haircut as
stated by the Euro Summit of 12 July," it added.
The analysis saw privatisation proceeds, excluding those
from banks, of 13.9 billion euros through 2022.
The institutions expect the Greek economy to shrink by 2.3
percent this year and by 1.3 percent next year, before returning
to 2.7 percent growth in 2017.