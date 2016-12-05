BERLIN Dec 5 Greece's central bank chief urged
euro zone finance ministers on Monday to grant his country debt
relief hours before they were to meet in Brussels to discuss
short-term easing measures and said he expects a return to
capital markets in mid-2018.
"Greece needs debt sustainability along with a more
realistic final fiscal target after the end of the current
program," Yannis Stournaras told German newspaper Handelsblatt.
"These two require some mild measures of debt relief."
Asked whether German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had
a point when he said that Greece must implement reforms instead
of hoping for further debt forgiveness, as such measures would
discourage efforts to reform, Stournaras said:
"No, this is a rather extreme interpretation of moral
hazard."
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley)