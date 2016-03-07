BRUSSELS, March 7 The heads of the euro zone team dealing with the Greek reform review will return to Athens on Tuesday to check progress on reforms and pave the way for discussions on reviewing Greece's debt, euro zone officials said on Monday.

On the Greek programme "there are still fiscal gaps to be filled and some of the reforms will have to be deepened", Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters at the end of a regular monthly meeting of the 19 euro zone finance ministers.

However, he said that the lenders' top representatives are expected to return on Tuesday to Athens, a move that will speed up the beginning of talks on the Greek debt -- if Greece complies with the terms of the bailout programme.

"Today at the Eurogroup we realised that (debt) discussion is going to be on our table in the near future," Dijsselbloem told reporters.

On a separate issue, Dijsselbloem also confirmed that the bailout programme for Cyprus will end successfully by the end of this month and the country can now fund itself after three years of financial support. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)