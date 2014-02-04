ATHENS/BRUSSELS Feb 4 Greece and its foreign
lenders have largely bridged differences over a potential fiscal
gap this year, removing a key sticking point holding up talks to
release more bailout funds, two sources directly involved in the
talks said on Tuesday.
The latest review of Greece's progress under its European
Union/International Monetary Fund bailout has dragged on since
September in large part due to wrangling over how Athens would
plug a gap in this year's budget, which had been estimated at 1
billion euros.
However, that is no longer the main issue in talks thanks to
surprisingly strong data on a primary surplus for 2013, two
sources involved in the negotiations said.
A third official cautioned that it was too early to say the
issue had been fully resolved since complete 2013 data is not
yet available. Athens expects to report a primary surplus - i.e,
not counting debt - of 1 billion euros in 2013, but the data
will be officially confirmed only in April.
The two sides still need to agree on the terms of bank
stress tests, structural reforms and the impact of a court
ruling reversing some wage cuts before 4.9 billion euros in
rescue loans are disbursed, the sources said.
"The picture we have is that the issue of the fiscal gap for
2014 is nearly resolved," a Greek finance ministry official
said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
A second official confirmed the assessment, adding that the
discussions had now moved to assessing a potential fiscal gap
for 2015.
Greek officials are hoping a deal with the EU/IMF - talks
are now in their fifth month - will be clinched by the end of
February, allowing funds to be disbursed in early March.
A ruling by a top Greek court that may reverse
troika-mandated wage cuts imposed in 2012 on police and the
armed forces is complicating the talks, the sources said, as it
could blow a hole of up to half a billion euros in its finances.
The troika is also pressing Athens to adopt a so-called tool
kit of more than 300 reforms proposed by the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development, aimed at making the
economy more competitive and lowering consumer prices.
In a departure from the usual practice of lengthy
discussions in Athens to seal a deal, senior officials from the
trio of EU, IMF and European Central Bank inspectors to Athens
are not expected to return to Athens until a deal has already
been agreed in principle, three sources close to the talks said.
Greece, which teetered close to bankruptcy in 2012, has no
pressing funding needs until May, when bond payments of 9.3
billion euros are due. It has already been bailed out twice with
240 billion euros from the EU and IMF since 2010 and is expected
to need additional funds and debt relief before it can get on
its feet again.
THIRD BAILOUT?
Athens is likely to get a third bailout from the euro zone
of 10-20 billion euros to keep it going through 2014 and 2015,
but there will be no reduction on the principal of the debt
Athens already owes to the euro zone, euro zone officials said.
German magazine Der Spiegel on Saturday cited a German
finance ministry a document which outlined the possibility of a
haircut on the money that Greece borrowed from the euro zone or
a package of new loans of 10-20 billion euros.
"The amount is quite close," one euro zone policymaker
involved in the talks on Greece said. "There are different
estimates, that's why such a large spread of between 10 to 20
billion. It's for 2014-15," the official said.
The IMF, which has contributed to the previous two bailouts,
has said Greece was short of 4.4 billion euros in financing in
2014 and 6.5 billion in 2015.
After the first two bailouts, most of the Greek debt is to
euro zone governments, so a write-off of some of the debt would
be a relief and make the country's debt more sustainable.
But this option has never been discussed because several
countries, including Finland, the Netherlands or Slovakia would
not agree.
"A haircut (cutting back) on the principal... remains
completely out of the question," a second euro zone official
involved in discussions on Greece said.
Officials said that while there might be unofficial
discussions of a third bailout for Athens in the coming months,
official talks could only start after European Parliament
elections in May, because the issue was politically sensitive.
"Any new package will be officially discussed only after
European Parliament elections," the first official said.
Euro zone ministers may, however, issue a political
declaration before the May 22 elections that they would continue
to bankroll Greece, leaving more concrete discussions for later,
officials said.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas in Athens
and Jan Strupczewski in Brussels; Editing by Deepa
Babington/Jeremy Gaunt)