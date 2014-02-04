ATHENS/BRUSSELS Feb 4 Greece and its foreign
lenders have largely bridged differences over a potential fiscal
gap this year, removing a key sticking point holding up talks to
release more bailout funds, two sources directly involved in the
talks said on Tuesday.
The latest review of Greece's progress under its EU/IMF
bailout has dragged on since September in large part due to
wrangling over how Athens would plug a gap in this year's
budget, which had been estimated at 1 billion euros.
However, that is no longer the main issue in talks thanks to
surprisingly strong data on a primary surplus for 2013, two
sources on both sides of the negotiations said.