By Jan Strupczewski
| BRUSSELS, June 7
BRUSSELS, June 7 Greece wants to restructure its
huge public debt through cheaper refinancing, longer maturities,
a write off of some principal and turning some debt into
perpetual or GDP-linked bonds, but the plans have no support in
the euro zone so far.
The Greek government spelt out ideas on how to restructure
the debt, which is at 175 percent of gross domestic product, in
two documents submitted to its creditors last week.
A restructuring has been one of the key demands from Greece
in its negotiations with creditors on new financing, but until
now Athens has never quite explained what it meant.
The euro zone, which holds most of the debt, does not even
want to start discussing any form of debt relief before Greece
implements reforms promised in exchange for the money it has
already received, on which talks are deadlocked.
"Greece has to focus on the completion of the programme --
that's a mutual priority, debt restructuring is not on table,"
Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Twitter.
The euro zone has explicitly ruled out any write-off of
principal, though governments are considering a further
extension of maturities on existing loans.
The Greek approach is ambiguous, not least because the two
documents present different schemes, one more ambitious than the
other.
A seven-page paper called "Ending the Greek crisis", leaked
to the Financial Times, goes beyond a 47-page document entitled
"Agreement on the economic policy, the reforms of the period
2015-2020", published by Germany's Der Tagesspiegel last week.
In the longer document, Athens does not ask for any existing
loans to be written off, or even have their maturities extended.
Instead, it aims to use cheaper loans from the euro zone's
ESM bailout fund to buy back 27 billion euros of its most
expensive bonds held by the European Central Bank -- effectively
rolling-over the debt on more favourable terms.
The second element entails early repayment of half of the 20
billion euros that Greece owes the International Monetary Fund
by end March 2016. The logic is the same -- the IMF loans are
much more expensive than money from the euro zone bailout fund.
Athens believes that combined with agreed fiscal policy
measures, such measures would allow Greece to return to market
financing from the end of March 2016 or sooner and hence make
Greece eligible to benefit from the ECB's bond buying plan.
WRITE-OFF
The shorter document spells out a more ambitious plan. In
addition to the schemes that would refinance the ECB and IMF
held debt, it proposes to turn 53 billion euros in bilateral
loans granted to Greece under the first bailout into perpetual
bonds with a 2-2.5 percent annual interest rate.
If a perpetual bond is politically unacceptable, since it
assumes the principal is never paid back, the maturity of the 53
billion could be extended to 100 years with "minimal" principal
to be paid back on maturity.
Another option would be to turn those loans, which now carry
an interest of 6-month EURIBOR plus 0.5 percent, into bonds
whose interest is linked to Greek GDP growth with debt
repayments automatically suspended if growth is too low.
In the most controversial proposal, the paper calls for a
phased write-off of half the loans granted to Greece by the euro
zone bailout fund EFSF, which now total 131 billion euros but
could reach almost 144 billion on full disbursement.
The maturities of the remaining loans could be lengthened to
an average of 50 years from the current 31 years.
The creditors' response has been cool, stressing that debt
issues can only be discussed when Greece completes implementing
the reforms it promised.
"Debt restructuring will be discussed at some point, in line
with the 2012 Eurogroup statement. But there is not much
understanding among euro zone countries for restructuring," one
senior EU official said.
"The EU loans to Greece are so cheap, long and with a long
grace period, that the need for restructuring is hardly there."
The official said the favourable terms, including a 10-year
interest repayment moratorium on he EFSF loans, were equal to a
transfer of at least 8-9 billion euros per year from other euro
area countries to Greece.
"That is equal to 5 percent of Greek GDP. On top of that,
the EU budget offers structural, cohesion and agricultural funds
equal to almost 3 percent of Greek GDP per year, in direct
transfers. It is rather generous," the official said.
