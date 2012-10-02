* Greece sees further GDP contraction in 2013
By Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, Oct 2 Every step Greece takes to shore
up its finances seems to make it harder for Athens to make the
numbers add up in the long-term, especially when it comes to its
spiralling debt.
Monday's 2013 budget plan contained some positive news - for
example, the expectation that Greece will have a primary budget
surplus, before debt financing costs, for the first time since
2002 - as well as some more alarming forecasts.
Chief among those was an acknowledgement that the economy
will shrink again next year, by 3.8 percent, the sixth annual
contraction in succession, and that the debt-to-GDP ratio will
rise to 179.3 percent in 2013, a dauntingly high figure.
The bottom line is that Greece is in a worse state now than
even the most pessimistic forecast just six months ago.
The relationship between growth and debt is the focus of the
European Commission, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund -- the troika of inspectors
currently in Athens poring over the government's projections.
In the coming 4-6 weeks, the troika will publish its latest
report assessing whether Greece's debt is sustainable in the
longer-term, something many private sector economists have
already concluded is not the case.
In its last analysis published in March, the troika said
Greece needed to get its debts down to 120 percent of GDP by
2020 for the situation to be manageable and concluded the goal
was achievable under certain optimistic assumptions.
But as so often with the Greek economy in the past three
years, most of the assumptions are already way off-target and
the likelihood of Athens meeting the 2020 goal is now even
slimmer than it was then.
That makes it all the more likely that Athens will have to
go through another debt restructuring, involving further losses
for bondholders, if it is to return to solvency. And this time
it is the official sector -- mostly European governments and
their taxpayers -- who will have to take a hit rather than the
private sector.
That would be a major blow to German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, whose country is the biggest contributor to euro zone
rescue funds, and diplomats say she would be eager to avoid such
an event before a September 2013 German general election.
"Debt reduction will still require a herculean domestic
fiscal adjustment," JP Morgan said in an analysis of Greece's
deteriorating debt predicament back in July.
"The upshot of this arrangement is that the inevitable
decisions on burden-sharing that lie ahead will relate to
official creditors and Greek citizens," it said, noting 70
percent of Greek debt would be in official sector hands by 2014.
"UGLY PICTURE"
Perhaps the clearest illustration of how far Greece has
strayed in the past six months -- during which time it has held
two elections and so far failed to push through the legislation
needed to cut spending and raise revenue -- is set out in black
and white in the troika's 10-page analysis from March.
In that report, written just after private investors took a
70 percent writedown on their Greek bond portfolios, the EU/IMF
inspectors said they expected public debt to peak at 170 percent
of GDP in 2014 under a worst-case scenario.
Wisely, they added a proviso: "The debt trajectory is
extremely sensitive to programme delays, suggesting that the
programme could be accident prone, where sustainability could
come into question."
Indeed, the debt next year is now forecast to be 10
percentage points higher than even the worst-case figure, and
could go on rising in 2014, depending on whether grow returns.
"It's an extremely ugly picture," said an EU economic
adviser responsible for coming up with solutions to the crisis.
"The truth is, everyone knows Greece needs another debt
restructuring but no one wants to acknowledge it right now
because the contagion impact remains."
A further concern is that even if Greece were magically to
get its debt down to 120 percent of GDP by 2020 -- an adjustment
of around 120 billion euros in seven years -- there's no
hard-and-fast rule that says it will then be sustainable.
For some countries with low growth, a debt level of 90
percent of GDP is hard to sustain. Others, such as Japan, can
survive with debts approaching 200 percent of GDP.
"When it comes to Greece, we just used 120 percent because
that's where Italy's debt level was at the time and Italy had
managed to sustain it," an EU official closely familiar with the
troika's work told Reuters.
In fact, some troika officials believe they should have set
Greece's debt-sustainability level at 100 percent of GDP or
below, but altering the target now is unlikely.
The question is when will officials acknowledge that Greece
just cannot meet its obligations and will have to restructure.
The critical moment will come when the troika delivers its
report, which was originally expected in September and is now
not likely to be finalised before the end of this month.
Several EU diplomats and other officials told Reuters last
month that discreet pressure was being applied on the troika to
hold off until after the U.S. election on Nov. 6, in large part
because leaders want to avoid anything that could rattle the
world economy ahead of the vote.
When the report is finally released, either the troika will
have to bite the bullet and give an unvarnished assessment of
Greece's situation, or it will try to massage the situation and
set out various scenarios.
Most economists and diplomats following the process expect
the latter, which is likely only to buy time until the true
picture emerges and another debt restructuring is necessary.