ATHENS Nov 30 Greece aims to achieve a deal on
debt relief with its euro zone creditors in February to remove
financial uncertainty and spur economic recovery, Finance
Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Monday.
Addressing a conference of investors, the leftist minister
said making the ailing euro zone country's debt sustainable was
the key to liberating the economy and restoring confidence among
depositors and companies.
"If we don't make the critical decision in let's say
February 2016, and we push the critical decision back to next
summer or even 2017, then all the results will be delayed,"
Tsakalotos told the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce.
Savers would not return their deposits to Greek banks, banks
would not resume lending to businesses and investors would delay
decisions to invest if the spectre of a possible Greek exit from
the single currency area were not removed.
Euro zone leaders agreed with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
in July that they would consider additional debt relief for
Greece once it concluded a successful first review on the
country's third bailout programme.
Tsakalotos warned creditor countries against "kicking the
can down the road" again, saying that failing to provide a clear
pathway for Greece would also leave uncertainty hanging over the
whole euro zone.
He said Athens was taking all measures required to complete
a successful first review of its programme in December and open
negotiations on debt relief.
He did not spell out Greece's expectations for debt relief
but Athens has accepted that there will not be an outright
write-down or "haircut" on loans by euro zone partners, which is
anathema to top creditor Germany and its northern allies.
It is likely to take the form of extensions of loan
maturities, already an average of 32.5 years, and a much longer
grace period before debt relief payments fall due.
However, he said the government aimed to conclude the
recapitalisation of Greek banks, a successful first review of
the adjustment programme and the debt relief negotiation all
before it announces a plan next March to promote growth.
Greece's sovereign debt is projected to reach 187.8 percent
of gross domestic product in 2016 from 180.2 percent this year.
The International Monetary Fund has said the debt is clearly
unsustainable in the medium-term and has said Greece needs debt
relief beyond anything the euro zone has so far been willing to
contemplate.
