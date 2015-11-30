* Greece aims for debt deal in Feb 2016
* EU stresses debt talks can start after reforms done
* Reform review may be completed in January
(Adds detail, quotes, officials, background)
By Lefteris Papadimas and Paul Taylor
ATHENS, Nov 30 Greece wants a deal on debt
relief with its euro zone creditors in February to remove
financial uncertainty and spur economic recovery, its finance
minister said, but euro zone officials said that timetable was
very ambitious and likely to slip.
Addressing a conference of investors, Finance Minister
Euclid Tsakalotos said on Monday that making the ailing euro
zone country's debt sustainable was the key to liberating the
economy and restoring confidence among depositors and companies.
"If we don't make the critical decision in let's say
February 2016, and we push the critical decision back to next
summer or even 2017, then all the results will be delayed,"
Tsakalotos told the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce.
Euro zone creditors have said they are willing to consider a
debt rescheduling but only once Athens successfully completes a
first review of its bailout programme, which requires the
adoption of a further set of contentious reforms.
Weeks of delays in completing the first batch, which was
less challenging politically, suggested the second set would
take even longer. A February deadline for a debt deal was
therefore very ambitious, euro zone officials said.
The second wave of measures which creditors want completed
by mid-December include changes to the pension system to give
workers incentives to work and contribute to the system longer.
They also feature overhauling the income tax systems,
opening electricity markets and setting up an independent
revenue office for tax revenue.
The European Commission's mission chief to Greece, Declan
Costello, told the conference the EU wanted all these reforms to
be wrapped up by early next year to pave the way for the start
of debt relief talks. But the pace of progress depended on the
Greek government and lawmakers, he said.
STABILISING GREEK GROSS FINANCING NEEDS
Tsakalotos warned against postponing debt relief, saying
that failing to provide a clear pathway for Greece would also
leave uncertainty hanging over the whole euro zone.
He said Athens was taking all measures required to complete
a successful first review of its programme in December and open
negotiations on debt relief right away.
Rather than an outright write-down or "haircut" on loans by
euro zone partners, which is anathema to top creditor Germany
and its northern allies, the relief is to take the form of
extensions of maturities, already at an average of 32.5 years,
and a longer grace period before debt relief payments fall due.
"We can do a bit more with ... maturity extensions and
interest deferrals, but there won't be a nominal haircut," the
head of the euro zone bailout fund Klaus Regling told the
Finnish business daily Kauppalehti in an interview.
Euro zone governments, Greece's biggest creditors, agree
that debt relief for Athens should be accomplished by capping
its debt servicing costs at 15 percent of gross domestic product
annually. Athens appears to accept that approach.
"We need to stabilise the gross financing needs, they need
to be predictable and affordable," Franciscos Koutentakis,
General Secretary for Fiscal Policy at the Greek Finance
Ministry, told the conference.
Greece's sovereign debt is projected to reach 187.8 percent
of gross domestic product in 2016 from 180.2 percent this year.
But thanks to the interest deferrals, grace periods and long
maturities, the burden of the debt on the economy is small.
The 2015 debt ratio may be lower, because Costello said
Greek growth this year was likely to be stronger than expected
when the Commission forecast a 1.4 percent contraction on Nov 5.
The International Monetary Fund has said the debt is clearly
unsustainable in the medium-term and has said Greece needs debt
relief beyond anything the euro zone has so far been willing to
contemplate.
(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)