ATHENS Dec 12 The European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) aims to reprofile Greece's debt and smoothen servicing
payments, its chief, Klaus Regling, said in a Greek newspaper on
Saturday.
"There will not be any haircut and the Greek government
seems to have understood that. We will aim to smoothen the
profile of the debt. We all want Greece to become attractive for
investors," he told Vima weekly. "If we manage to extend a
little more the period of the already very low repayments, then
we will attract investors."
The ESM chief added that the IMF would participate in the
third Greek bailout program with a small amount, without giving
any more details.
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos)