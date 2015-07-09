* Schaeuble concedes Greek debts unmanageable
* Finance minister says agrees with IMF that 'haircut'
needed
* Schaeuble says cannot agree to such a step
(Adds detail, background)
By John O'Donnell and Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, July 9
conceded for the first time on Thursday that a write-off of some
of Europe's loans to Greece might be needed to get the country's
debt to a manageable level, but in the same breath ruled out
such a step.
Presenting a paradox that is set to bog down last-ditch
efforts to bail out Greece, Wolfgang Schaeuble said that
European rules meant that writing off some loans to Greece was
not doable, however desirable it might be for Athens' finances.
The comments by Schaeuble appeared to suggest that he does
not believe Greece's financial problems can be solved within the
euro zone and could weigh on negotiations as they enter a
crucial phase.
"Debt sustainability is not feasible without a haircut and I
think the IMF is correct in saying that," Wolfgang Schaeuble
told a conference in Frankfurt, before adding: "There cannot be
a haircut because it would infringe the system of the European
Union."
Greece's leftist government led by Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras has put debt reduction at the heart of its negotiations
with the euro zone for further finance in return for reforms.
But it faces stiff resistance not only from Germany but
other countries who have stuck to the medicine of 'austerity' or
spending cuts to heal their public finances.
Speaking at a conference held by the Bundesbank, whose
president had earlier said that Greece's cash-strapped lenders
should not get any extra central bank support, Schaeuble
delivered a similarly tough message.
He said that a reprofiling of debt was another possibility
"if you cannot do a haircut" but scope to do so was limited
after an earlier big restructuring of Greece's debt mountain.
"I think the leeway we have ... is very low," he said,
adding that he was 'sceptical' that much could be done.
Euro zone finance ministers gather in Brussels on Saturday
in an effort to reach a deal with Athens.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by
Giles Elgood)