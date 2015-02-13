BERLIN Feb 13 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis told a German magazine that granting Greece a debt
"haircut" would work out cheaper for its creditors than pushing
back the maturity of its loans.
"Everyone knows Greece would never be able to bear its
current debt burden without a new agreement," Varoufakis told
Der Spiegel in an excerpt of an interview to be published on
Saturday.
"I understand that the German government wants to avoid the
word 'debt haircut'. But it would in fact work out better and
cheaper for creditors than an loan extension," he said.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown)