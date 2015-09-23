ATHENS, Sept 23 Greece's top priorities in the immediate term are shoring up capital levels in the country's banks and launching discussions with lenders on debt relief, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Wednesday.

"Our priority is the recapitalisation of the banks so there will be stability in the economy, and secondly concluding the assessment (with lenders) and starting discussions over debt," Tsakalotos told journalists.

They were his first public comments since he was reappointed Finance Minister by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in a new government sworn in on Wednesday morning. (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Michele Kambas)