BERLIN Dec 15 Greek Finance Minister Euclid
Tsakalotos on Thursday defended Athens' plans to pay out one-off
benefits for low-income pensioners ahead of Christmas.
"I don't think this is a big issue. We have bigger fish to
fry," he told Reuters, a day after euro zone lenders put a
short-term debt relief deal for Greece on hold in response to
Athens' proposal for the one-off payout.
Speaking in Berlin, Tsakalotos said Europe needed to show it
could solve its own problems in order to restore confidence
among working-class people after populist gains in a series of
European elections, the Brexit vote and the Italian referendum.
