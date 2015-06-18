LUXEMBOURG, June 18 Euro zone finance ministers'
promise from November 2012 to look at Greek debt sustainability
is still valid, but the offer was, and remains, conditional on
Athens fully meeting the terms of the existing bailout, the head
of euro zone ministers said.
"The promise we made at the end of 2012 is still valid. But
it was conditional on the Greek government sticking to all its
commitments in the programme, which has not happened," Jeroen
Dijsselbloem told a news conference.
"It would require in other words a positive review of the
programme and we are nowhere near -- we don't even agree on what
should be done to come to that review," he said.
"The second condition would be whether from a debt
sustainability point of view it is necessary to do more. 'If
necessary', were the exact words," he said.
The European Stability Mechanism ESM -- the euro zone b
bailout fund -- said in its annual report on Thursday that
Greek debt, even at 175 percent of GDP, was high but sustainable
thanks to long maturities of the loans and a 10 year interest
repayment deferral.
Euro zone finance ministers said in a statement in November
2012 that they will "consider further measures and assistance,
including inter alia lower co-financing in structural funds
and/or further interest rate reduction of the Greek Loan
Facility, if necessary, for achieving a further credible and
sustainable reduction of Greek debt-to-GDP ratio"
But to get there, Greece had to first reach an annual
primary surplus, as envisaged in the bailout plan, "conditional
on full implementation of all conditions contained in the
programme."
"So that promise is still valid, but the conditions were
quite clear," Dijsselbloem said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)