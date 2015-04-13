ATHENS, April 13 Greece denied on Monday a report by the Financial Times that it was preparing for a debt default if it did not reach a deal with its creditors by the end of the month.

The Financial Times reported that Athens planned to withhold loan tranches totalling 2.5 billion euros to the International Monetary Fund due in May and June if it failed to reach a deal on reforms with its creditors by the end of April.

"Greece ... is not preparing for any debt default and the same goes for its lenders. Negotiations are proceeding swiftly towards a mutually beneficial solution," Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' office said in a statement.

"What appears to rankle is that the Greek government is determined to put an end to austerity policies." (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Gareth Jones)