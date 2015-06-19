By Jan Strupczewski
| LUXEMBOURG, June 19
LUXEMBOURG, June 19 Euro zone finance ministers
will discuss how to hand a looming Greek default at a meeting on
Monday unless Athens submits new proposals in the
loans-for-reforms talks, EU officials said.
The ministers are scheduled to meet at 1300 GMT in Brussels
to prepare for an emergency summit of euro zone leaders later
that day as the debt-laden country is just days away from a
default that could eventually push it out of the euro.
For the Eurogroup or the summit to consider a compromise,
Greece would first need to submit new proposals on contentious
issues such as pension reform and a widening of the tax base for
Value Added Tax, the officials said.
So far the left-wing government of Alexis Tsipras, elected
on a promise to end austerity, has refused to cross what it
calls these "red lines". The creditors argue that without such
reforms, Greece will not be able to be financially independent.
It is not at all certain that Athens will submit any new
proposals considered credible enough for the creditors to
discuss them on Monday.
"If there are no new proposals from Greece to discuss, the
ministers are likely to instead talk about how to handle
Greece's default," one euro zone official said.
Two other euro zone officials involved in the talks
confirmed that that was the choice facing both ministers and
leaders on Monday.
Athens must make a 1.6 billion euro debt repayment to the
International Monetary Fund on June 30 or be declared in
default.
With deposit outflows accelerating this weeks as talks have
foundered, a missed payment could force Greece to impose capital
controls to ration cash withdrawals and stem the flow of money
out of the country or under mattresses.
(Editing by by Paul Taylor)