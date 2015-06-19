* DEGIRO cites concerns over risk of capital controls
* DEGIRO suspends trading on Greek stock exchange
* Restrictions on Greek stocks still in place at Saxo
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 19 Dutch online broker DEGIRO has
decided to stop trading on the Greek stock exchange on concerns
that Athens might impose capital controls due to its debt
problems.
DEGIRO had previously stopped offering finance for trading
in Greek securities and for borrowing stock for short-selling,
but the company has now halted trading outright on the Athens
bourse.
"We have been in continuous contact with our clearing
partners and together we have concluded that there is currently
a very real possibility that Greece will take appropriate
measures in regards to 'Capital Control'," DEGIRO said in a
statement on Friday.
"If this scenario occurs, the consequences of these measures
on the settlement of transactions cannot be foreseen. Cash
settlement of regular security transactions takes a couple of
days from the time of execution before there is an exchange
between the owner of the securities and the cash."
"We have taken the decision to suspend trading on the Greek
stock exchange until there is more clarity about this matter. As
of now DEGIRO will no longer offer customers the possibility to
transmit any orders to the Greek stock exchange using our
trading platform," it added.
Athens's cash crunch and debt problems have already pushed
several European brokers to cut back on Greek share trading or
restrict the approval of new positions on Greek securities.
Saxo Bank, a rival of DEGIRO, said on Friday it still had
restrictions in place on the Athens market.
"In line with other brokers, we have restricted trading in
Greek stocks and CFDs (contracts for differences)," said a Saxo
spokesman.
