* Endgame for Greece starting - trade commissioner De Gucht
* EU not sitting on its hands
* Greek exit would not mean end of the euro
BRUSSELS, May 18 The European Commission and the
European Central Bank are working on scenarios in case Greece
has to leave the euro zone, EU trade commissioner Karel De Gucht
has said.
Speculation about such planning has been rife, but the
comments in a newspaper interview, confirmed by a person close
to De Gucht, appear to be the first time an EU official has
acknowledged the existence of contingency plans being drawn up
in case Greece has to drop out of the currency bloc.
"A year and a half ago there maybe was a risk of a domino
effect," De Gucht told Belgium's Dutch-language newspaper De
Standaard, referring to the threat of Greece leaving the euro.
"But today there are in the European Central Bank, as well
as in the Commission, services working on emergency scenarios if
Greece shouldn't make it."
He added: "A Greek exit does not mean the end of the euro,
as some claim."
The source close to De Gucht said the commissioner was
explaining that EU institutions had not been sitting on their
hands for the past two years, and that they were now better
prepared than they had been.
Concern has grown that Greece may decide to leave or be
forced out of the 17-country currency bloc after a rise in
popular opposition to an EU-IMF programme of fiscal austerity
and structural reforms undermined attempts to form a government
after May 6 elections.
Greeks are scheduled to go the polls again on June 17. A
victory by the far-left, anti-bailout coalition SYRIZA - which
some opinion polls suggest is likely - would increase the
possibility of the country leaving the euro.
However, one opinion poll on Thursday showed the pro-bailout
New Democracy party in first place, several points ahead of the
SYRIZA, which has pledged to tear up the bailout agreement.
The prospect of SYRIZA winning the election has sent the
euro and markets across the continent tumbling this week.
Earlier this week, the country's president said Greeks had
withdrawn up to 800 million euros ($1 billion) from banks as the
political uncertainty deepened.
In a further blow, the European Central Bank said it had
halted liquidity operations with some Greek banks because their
capital was too depleted.
De Gucht told De Standaard he thought Greece would stay
inside the euro zone, but that the crucial question until the
next election was what conditions the ECB would set for
guaranteeing the liquidity of Greek banks.
"The endgame has begun, and how it will finish I do not
know," he said. "The question is can everyone maintain their
sangfroid over the coming weeks."
Asked earlier this week about any contingency planning for a
Greek exit, the spokeswoman for the European Commission replied:
"There are many, many questions arising and many questions
open about Greece and most answers have to come from Greece and
we have to respect the ongoing political process.
"Clearly, the future of Greece is in the euro zone. We are
working on that."