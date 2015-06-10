HELSINKI, June 10 Spain's Economy Minister Luis
de Guindos said Greece should accept the very generous offer
made by the institutions representing its creditors in
cash-for-reforms talks, adding to pressure on Athens not to hold
out for a better deal.
Greece has been in talks on what reforms it must implement
in exchange for new funding since late January, but the
negotiations have stalled because of disagreements over a Greek
pension reform and Value Added Tax levels.
Meanwhile Athens is running out of cash and may default on
its IMF obligations at the end of the month unless it gets new
funding from the euro zone.
"I think that this is a very generous and flexible offer
from the institutions What we need is to restart growth in
Greece and I think that a list of reforms are the right
decisions to be taken," de Guindos told a news conference in
Helsinki.
"Greece should take the helping hand that has been offered
by the institutions," he said.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, writing by Jan Strupczewski)