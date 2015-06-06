ATHENS, June 6 A Greek government official on
Saturday denied a media report that European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker had declined to take a phone call
from Greek President Alexis Tsipras over Greece's ongoing debt
crisis.
Reuters earlier reported that Juncker had refused to take
the call on Saturday because Athens had not yet sent in reform
proposals that it had promised for Thursday, meaning there was
no basis on which to hold further discussions.
"It's not true," the Greek government official told Reuters.
The official added that Athens was still waiting for
Greece's creditors to respond to its own recent proposal for a
deal to end the months-long impasse.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Gavin Jones)