FRANKFURT, July 27 Deposits at Greek banks fell by about 6 percent in June to 127.5 billion euros ($141 billion), European Central Bank data showed on Monday, as savers and companies withdrew money amid fears the country may fall out of the euro zone.

The figure, which is the lowest level of deposits since about the end of 2003, shows how dramatically Greek banks had deteriorated before Athens decided to close them temporarily on June 28 and impose capital controls to stop money flowing out.

Banks have since reopened, albeit with a cap on cash withdrawals. ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)