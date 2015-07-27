FRANKFURT, July 27 Deposits at Greek banks fell
by about 6 percent in June to 127.5 billion euros ($141
billion), European Central Bank data showed on Monday, as savers
and companies withdrew money amid fears the country may fall out
of the euro zone.
The figure, which is the lowest level of deposits since
about the end of 2003, shows how dramatically Greek banks had
deteriorated before Athens decided to close them temporarily on
June 28 and impose capital controls to stop money flowing out.
Banks have since reopened, albeit with a cap on cash
withdrawals.
($1 = 0.9033 euros)
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)