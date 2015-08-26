(Adds quotes, background)
ATHENS Aug 26 Azerbaijan's state-owned oil
company SOCAR had confirmed its interest in acquiring a stake in
Greek gas grid operator DESFA, with a deal possible by the end
of the year, Greece's privatisation agency said on Wednesday.
The potential deal, which has been negotiated since 2013,
would involve SOCAR buying a 66 percent stake in DESFA for
around 400 million euros ($457 million) from the Greek state and
Hellenic Petroleum.
The European Commission has expressed serious concerns about
the deal and has been reviewing it.
A Greek privatisation official has said that Athens was
examining an option under which SOCAR would buy the stake and
then divest at least 17 percent either to the Greek state or a
third entity to address the EU's concerns.
Greece's privatisation agency HRADF and Hellenic Petroleum
met SOCAR officials on Wednesday and all the parties reiterated
their commitment to complete the deal as soon as possible, HRADF
said in a statement.
Greece's privatisation plan has produced poor results since
the country signed its first bailout in 2010 and many asset
sales have been thrown in doubt since a leftist government took
power in January.
Under a third rescue deal of up to 86 billion euros signed
with its international lenders earlier in the month, Greece has
promised to raise 1.4 billion euros from asset sales this
year.($1 = 0.8759 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou in Athens; editing by David
Stamp; Writing by Greg Roumeliotis; editing by David Stamp)