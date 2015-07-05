FRANKFURT, July 5 Deutsche Bank said
it was monitoring the new situation in Greece, where opinion
polls released after a referendum on bailout terms showed the
'No' vote ahead.
"We have adjusted our processes and procedures to take into
account the new situation, which we continue to monitor,
ensuring the continuity of business operations and client
services," a spokesman for Germany's largest bank by assets said
in an emailed statement.
Athens' partners have warned over the past week that a 'No'
vote would mean cutting ties with Europe and driving Greece's
crippled financial system into outright bankruptcy, dramatically
worsening the country's 5-year-long depression.
