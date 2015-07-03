By Rachel Armstrong and Laila Kearney
SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, July 3
diaspora is dishing out advice to friends and relatives on how
to vote in Sunday's referendum and some feel so strongly they
are buying expensive tickets to get home to cast their own
ballots.
One airline put on extra flights and ticket prices have
risen for expatriates who want to have a say in whether Greece
accepts a cash-for-reform deal from international creditors or
rejects it, potentially leading to a euro zone exit.
Konstantinos Dimitriou, a management consultant who lives in
Singapore, is catching a plane early on Saturday and making the
19-hour journey back to Athens to vote 'Yes' to accept a deal.
"All the opportunities I got in my life to grow came in part
from Greece's relationship with Europe, not just my Greek
passport," he said.
He said the best man from his wedding was also flying back
from New York to vote, as were two friends from Dublin and a
former business partner from Sweden.
New Jersey-born John Sitilides, an international relations
specialist who consults with the U.S. Department of State on
Greece-related issues, said many Greeks and Greek-Americans in
the United States were lobbying voters.
"They're emailing, their Facebooking, they're tweeting and
they're phone calling," he said
The push was mostly to vote 'Yes', Sitilides said, a result
that supporters see as keeping Greece in the euro zone and which
probably would lead to the fall of leftist Prime Minister Alex
Tsipras' government.
Dimitriou also said nearly everyone he knew who was flying
back to vote will be voting 'Yes'.
The hefty costs of travelling to Greece from America - a
last-minute round-trip ticket from New York to Athens runs about
$1,400 and as much as $5,000 to other areas - may deter some.
The surprise announcement about the referendum, made just a
week ago, also came at short notice.
"I wish I could (go), and I would vote 'Yes'," said Chicago
resident Renee Pappas.
BRINGING SUPPLIES
Endy Zemenides, executive director of the Hellenic American
Leadership Council, said many Greek-Americans travel to their
native country in the summer months anyway, and those there who
are qualified will be hoping to vote.
They have also been drawn into the crisis in other ways.
"I know people who are stocking up on staples, like
medications, to take to older relatives," Zemenides said.
Aegean Airlines is putting on extra flights to and
from Brussels and London Stansted.
It said it was offering return seats in economy class for
199 euros($221.13) to and from Brussels and for 148 pounds
($231.32) to and from London without a suitcase.
But deals are not to be found everywhere.
"The tickets to go to Greece this weekend are really
expensive," said Dimitri Augustidis, who runs a tourism website
in Britain and is heading back himself.
"It isn't because of the season, it's because of the
elections. For the (general) elections in January, I went back
to vote and paid 100 pound)to go two days beforehand. This
referendum when I'm leaving again two days before, the tickets
are 300 pounds."
