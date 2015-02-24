BRUSSELS Feb 24 Euro zone ministers could
consider further debt relief measures for Greece if the country
meets all the criteria specified in the NOvember 2012 decision
of euro zone finance ministers, Eurogroup head Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.
Speaking in the European Parliament, Dijsselbloem referred
to the Eurogroup statement which said the euro zone finance
ministers could consider, if necessary further measures to help
Greek debt sustainability, if Greece has a primary surplus and
meets all the commitments in the bailout, which of "hasn't
happened yet."
"We will come back to that issue on the basis of the
four-month extension if that is going to be agreed ... That will
allow the new Greek government to fulfil its commitments, then
we can finalise the whole programme period, we can make a new
debt sustainability analysis and then we will see whether it is
necessary and what further measures, if necessary, we can take."
"If economic circumstances so require, fiscal targets can be
addjusted within programmes - and have been adjusted in the past
- but it cannot be a unilateral decision of the government
involved to say we are no longer commited to this target,"
Dijsselbloem said.
