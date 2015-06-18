LUXEMBOURG, June 18 An agreement between Greece and its creditors on more loans for reforms has to add up financially, which means Greece must to present new proposals, the head of euro zone finance ministers said, adding he was pessimistic about the chances of a quick deal.

"I don't have a lot of hope," Jeroen Dijsselbloem said, in response to a question on whether a deal could be reached at the meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday in Luxembourg.

"I have only one job to do today and it is to see whether we can bring that deal with Greece closer," Dijsselbloem told reporters before the meeting.

"It requires further steps from the Greek side because we need a solid deal. It needs to hold up, also in the coming years, and it needs to be credible for Greece and the euro zone. I am not sure whether we will make any progress." (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, Philip Blenkinsop and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)