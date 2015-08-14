AMSTERDAM Aug 14 Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem welcomed the Greek parliament's approval of a new bailout package on Friday, but said the package still must be approved by Eurozone countries.

Speaking to reporters in The Hague, Dijsselbloem said the finance ministers of eurozone countries would discuss the 85 billion euro ($95 billion) package in Brussels later on Friday. .

European ministers need to have confidence that the Greek government will actually carry out the measures it has promised, he added. German politicians in particular have expressed skepticism.

However, Dijsselbloem said the package appeared to be the "strongest and most concrete" agreed to date, adding that creditors would be able to halt payments quickly if a checkup in September or October showed that Greece was failing to follow through on its promised reforms. (Reporting by Toby Sterling)