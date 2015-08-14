AMSTERDAM Aug 14 Eurogroup President Jeroen
Dijsselbloem welcomed the Greek parliament's approval of a new
bailout package on Friday, but said the package
still must be approved by Eurozone countries.
Speaking to reporters in The Hague, Dijsselbloem said the
finance ministers of eurozone countries would discuss the 85
billion euro ($95 billion) package in Brussels later on Friday.
.
European ministers need to have confidence that the Greek
government will actually carry out the measures it has promised,
he added. German politicians in particular have expressed
skepticism.
However, Dijsselbloem said the package appeared to be the
"strongest and most concrete" agreed to date, adding that
creditors would be able to halt payments quickly if a checkup in
September or October showed that Greece was failing to follow
through on its promised reforms.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling)