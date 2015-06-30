THE HAGUE, June 30 The chairman of the Eurogroup said it was too late to extend Greece's existing bailout and that the country's stance towards its creditors and euro zone partners would have to change before a new programme could be agreed.

Speaking on Tuesday evening after an emergency conference call between the currency bloc's finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the council would meet again on Wednesday to discuss fresh proposals that Greece would be submitting.

"The political stance of the Greek government doesn't appear to have changed," he said.

But Dijsselbloem, who is Dutch finance minister, said any request for a new plan by Greece would only be considered after any referendum called by Greece's government and that any new programme might impose tougher conditions than before.

(Reporting By Toby Sterling, writing by Thomas Escritt)