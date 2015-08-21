JGBs edge down, but underpinned by solid 10-year sale
TOKYO, May 9 Japanese government bond prices dropped slightly on Tuesday, though the benchmark yield inched down from its earlier high after solid demand at a 10-year auction.
AMSTERDAM Aug 21 Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem urged Greece on Friday to hold elections as soon as possible to avoid delays in implementing the country's third bailout package.
"I hope that they are as quick as possible so that the least possible amount of time is wasted," he told journalists in The Hague. "I think the intention of Prime Minister Tsipras is to get a more stable government." (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Dominic Evans)
LONDON, May 9 Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party which is currently languishing behind the ruling Conservatives in opinion polls, says he will not quit as leader if he loses a national election next month.