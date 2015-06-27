BRUSSELS, June 27 The Greek government has rejected the latest proposals from its creditors, the head of the euro zone grouping of finance minister said on Saturday, warning that Athens has "closed the door on further talks" and the euro zone will talk about "further consequences."

"I am very negatively surprised by today's decisions by the Greek government. They have apparently rejected the last proposals on the table from the three institutions and on that negative basis, proposed to parliament to have a referendum," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the Eurogroup, told reporters before the emergency meeting in Brussels.

"This is a sad decision for Greece because it has closed the door on further talks ... We will hear from the Greek (finance) minister today in our meeting and then talk about future consequences."

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott)