BNP Paribas' Q1 profit increase powered by trading rebound
PARIS, May 3 BNP Paribas reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by strong fixed income and equities trading, which helped offset weak retail banking where revenues fell.
BRUSSELS, June 27 The Greek government has rejected the latest proposals from its creditors, the head of the euro zone grouping of finance minister said on Saturday, warning that Athens has "closed the door on further talks" and the euro zone will talk about "further consequences."
"I am very negatively surprised by today's decisions by the Greek government. They have apparently rejected the last proposals on the table from the three institutions and on that negative basis, proposed to parliament to have a referendum," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the Eurogroup, told reporters before the emergency meeting in Brussels.
"This is a sad decision for Greece because it has closed the door on further talks ... We will hear from the Greek (finance) minister today in our meeting and then talk about future consequences."
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott)
May 3 As the United States adapts to the presidency of Donald Trump and faces rising tensions abroad, Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders will descend on Omaha, Nebraska this weekend seeking reassurance, from Warren Buffett.