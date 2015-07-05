BRUSSELS, July 5 The chairman of euro zone finance ministers said on Sunday it was up to Greek authorities to come forward with new plans after voters rejected bailout terms in a referendum result he called "very regrettable" for the future of Greece.

"For recovery of the Greek economy, difficult measures and reforms are inevitable. We will now wait for the initiatives of the Greek authorities. The Eurogroup will discuss the state of play on Tuesday, July 7," Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in a statement after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject terms of a bailout.

