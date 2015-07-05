BRUSSELS, July 5 The chairman of euro zone
finance ministers said on Sunday it was up to Greek authorities
to come forward with new plans after voters rejected bailout
terms in a referendum result he called "very regrettable" for
the future of Greece.
"For recovery of the Greek economy, difficult measures and
reforms are inevitable. We will now wait for the initiatives of
the Greek authorities. The Eurogroup will discuss the state of
play on Tuesday, July 7," Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said in a statement after Greeks voted
overwhelmingly to reject terms of a bailout.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Paul Taylor)