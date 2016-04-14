WASHINGTON, April 14 There will no breakthrough
between lenders and Greece in Washington this week, but euro
zone ministers will try to get a deal to unlock new loans and
start debt relief talks at their meeting in Amsterdam next week,
a top euro zone official said on Thursday.
The chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, told reporters on the sidelines of International
Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings that euro zone lenders
were adamant that key to a deal was the assumption that Greece
had to reach a 3.5 percent of GDP primary surplus in 2018.
"I don't see any flexibility on the 3.5 percent in 2018
because it was one of the anchors of the agreement of last
summer. So that's going to take a huge effort on the part of
Greece but I think it can be done," Dijsselbloem said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Simao)