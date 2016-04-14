WASHINGTON, April 14 There will no breakthrough between lenders and Greece in Washington this week, but euro zone ministers will try to get a deal to unlock new loans and start debt relief talks at their meeting in Amsterdam next week, a top euro zone official said on Thursday.

The chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, told reporters on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings that euro zone lenders were adamant that key to a deal was the assumption that Greece had to reach a 3.5 percent of GDP primary surplus in 2018.

"I don't see any flexibility on the 3.5 percent in 2018 because it was one of the anchors of the agreement of last summer. So that's going to take a huge effort on the part of Greece but I think it can be done," Dijsselbloem said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Simao)