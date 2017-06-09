BRUSSELS, June 9 The chair of the eurogroup of
euro zone finance ministers expects a deal on the Greek bailout
programme at a meeting on June 15, his spokesman said on Friday.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who plays a key role in the Greek
talks, expected a "deal on the full completion of the second
review" at the Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg next week, his
spokesman told Reuters.
A conclusion of the so-called second review of the 86
billion euros ($96 billion) bailout would include the unblocking
of new loans for Athens, which are needed to pay debts due in
July.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by
Philip Blenkinsop)