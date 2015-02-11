AMSTERDAM Feb 11 The eurogroup chairman said on Wednesday that any changes to Greece's bailout programme must be in line with existing agreements with the country's international lenders.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who heads the group of euro zone finance ministers, was speaking to the Dutch parliament, where a majority of lawmakers called for no new financial support for Greece.

"An agreement is an agreement," Dijsselbloem said. "That means that only within the programme, measures could be exchanged for other measures."

He said any changes would have to be approved by the troika of lenders comprising the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and John Stonestreet)