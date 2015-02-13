(Adds more details, quotes)

AMSTERDAM Feb 13 Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday he was "very pessimistic" about the chances that a meeting he will chair on Monday of euro zone finance ministers would reach a debt deal with Greece.

Saying Greek voters' expectations of their new government were "a mile high", Dutch finance minister Dijsselbloem was asked whether a plan to resolve Athens' financial problems would be achieved on Monday.

He replied, in a remark aired on Dutch television: "I'm really still very pessimistic about that now."

Officials representing the European Commission, the European Central Bank, the International Monetary Find and the Greek government were in talks on Friday to find common ground on reforms that could ensure continued official credit for Athens.

The left-wing government of Alexis Tsipras won an election last month on promises of ending the belt-tightening reforms in exchange for which Greece received almost 240 billion euros. His pledges have scared investors and Greece is now effectively again cut off from borrowing on the markets.

Dijsselbloem said some changes to the current agreement on reforms could be done if they did not derail the budget.

"If that fits, then we could change the programme. Then we could extend the programme, and then the situation around Greece will stabilise again," he said.

Dijsselbloem said Athens had great ambitions, but not much money and that it should scale down its expectations.

"We only lend money if there's progress made, if new reforms are carried out, and that hasn't been the case for months. And that's getting continually more pressing. I can't fix that, the first steps will really have to come from the Greek government," he said. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Gareth Jones)