AMSTERDAM, March 10 Greece must immediately
begin making steps toward complying with the terms of its loan
agreements, Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on
Tuesday, or financial markets will again begin to lose
confidence in the country.
Dijsselbloem, who heads the group of finance ministers that
use the euro, said in an interview with Dutch television station
RTL that Greece must begin talks with finance experts in Athens
and with creditors in Brussels on Wednesday.
"It has to happen tomorrow," he said of Greece entering
negotiations over the package of budget reforms it must
implement in order to receive further funding. Its creditors
include euro member countries, the International Monetary Fund
and the European Central Bank.
"If the programme remains lying dead in a corner, then the
world outside won't have much trust in it, and then the lack of
confidence in Greece and around Greece will return," he said.
Dijsselbloem, who is also the Netherlands' finance minister,
said Greece would not receive any disbursements unless it
actually enacts reforms, rather than discussing them.
"Just receiving the money without any action - it's not
going to happen," he said.
