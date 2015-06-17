* Says Greece must present proposals by Thursday
* Proposes delaying election of Eurogroup head
* Cautions that in the case of default, debt will remain
By Toby Sterling
THE HAGUE, June 17 The chance is "very small"
that a deal will be reached with Greece when Eurogroup finance
ministers meet on Thursday to try to finalise an aid-for reforms
agreement, the group's president said.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a Dutch parliamentary committee on
Wednesday the Eurogroup remains opposed to writing off Greek
debt, an option which has been considered by the International
Monetary Fund, and warned that even in the case of a default,
"it (the debt) will not go away."
Greece is running out of time and must submit counter
proposals by Thursday, when the Eurogroup meets in Luxembourg,
he said.
Athens is set to default on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.80
billion) debt repayment to the IMF on June 30 unless it receives
fresh funds by then, possibly driving it towards the exit of the
euro zone, but relations with its creditors are bitter.
"If they don't come, we can't assess them," he said, adding
that the aim of negotiations is "still to keep Greece within the
Eurozone".
Earlier on Wednesday, Dijsselbloem proposed delaying the
election of his successor as head of the Eurogroup, which had
been expected on Thursday, until July, to allow attention to
remain focused on Greece.
"Greece requires all attention," Dijsselbloem, who is also
the Dutch finance minister, wrote in a tweet. "The election
should not lead to debate on procedures."
Dijsselbloem, who has played a central role in negotiations
between Greece and its creditors, is running for a fresh
30-month term, but he faces stiff competition from his Spanish
counterpart Luis De Guindos, seen as the candidate of the
southern countries hardest hit by the eurozone debt crisis.
Speaking as he headed into a Dutch parliamentary debate
before Thursday's planned gathering of the Eurogroup,
Dijsselbloem said time was running short for a deal between
Greece and its creditors.
"It's up to the Greeks to present a number of alternatives,"
he told reporters. "The things they don't want they have made
abundantly clear. That means they will have to present other,
alternative proposals."
(Additional reporting by Thomas Escritt and Anthony Deutsch;
editing by Philippa Fletcher)