BRUSSELS Aug 14 Eurogroup chairman Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said Friday's bailout deal would put Greece's debt
on a sustainable path and followed very constructive cooperation
with the Greek government.
In a briefing following around six hours of talks in
Brussels, Dijsselbloem also said he was optimistic the
International Monetary Fund would be willing to take part.
"I think there is reason for optimism," he said.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faces a rebellion from
his leftist lawmakers following the Greek parliament's approval
of a new bailout programme, forcing him to consider a confidence
vote that could pave the way for early elections.
Among the sharpest critics of the new bailout deal has been
former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who was removed
from the talks early last month.
"After the changes in the government and the crises that we
had, the cooperation with, let's say, the changed Greek
government is very constructive, very well organised,"
Dijsselbloem said.
Among the amendments to an outline deal that helped to
clinch Friday's agreement was wording to make crystal clear that
depositors would be protected.
Greek leaders have repeatedly dismissed the possibility they
will have to bail in depositors to prevent the collapse of the
banking system.
"In the memorandum of understanding, there is nothing on
bail-in. Bail-in has to be clear to everyone. It has to be
clear, this is how it's going to work. Depositors will be
exempted."
