(Adds details, quote)
AMSTERDAM Aug 21 Eurogroup President Jeroen
Dijsselbloem urged Greece on Friday to hold elections as soon as
possible to avoid delays in implementing the country's third
bailout package.
"I hope that they are as quick as possible so that the least
possible amount of time is wasted," he told journalists in The
Hague. "I think the intention of Prime Minister Tsipras is to
get a more stable government."
Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, said
holding elections did not breech its bailout agreement.
"If all the agreements are abided by, and of course we're
going to be watching that strictly, it's naturally allowable to
have elections in a country."
European policymakers said on Friday they expected Greece to
press on with reforms agreed under its new bailout regardless of
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' decision to resign and seek new
elections.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Dominic Evans)