THE HAGUE Feb 6 Euro zone finance ministers are
waiting to hear on Feb. 11 how Greece wants to become
financially independent as time runs out for the new government
in Athens to sign up to agreed reforms, the chairman of the
ministers said on Friday.
Greece has undergone painful changes over the last four
years to put its bloated public finances back in order and
regain the trust of financial markets. But euro zone officials
say the work is not yet complete.
Yet the new left-wing Greek government wants to reverse some
of the reforms to meet electoral pledges, clashing with
creditors who lent Athens 240 billion euros to save it from
bankruptcy and who want the reforms to continue.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers, told Reuters that Greece had to apply for an
extension of its reform-for-loans plan by Feb. 16 to ensure the
euro zone keeps backing it financially.
But extending the bailout programme, even temporarily, would
mean agreeing to its terms that are hotly contested by Greece,
leaving little common ground between Athens and the euro zone.
"We will hear on Wednesday from the new Greek government
what their ambitions are, how they want to move forward with the
current programme," Dijsselbloem said in an interview.
He stressed that the Feb. 16 meeting would be Greece's last
chance to apply for the bailout extension because some euro zone
countries will need any agreement approved by their parliaments.
The EFSF euro zone bailout fund, which is in charge of lending
to Greece, will need time to complete its formalities too.
"When we set the date for the 16th of February for the
Eurogroup we did look at that. Time will become very short if
they (Greece) won't ask for an extension (by then)," said
Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister.
The current bailout for Greece expires on Feb 28. Without it
the country will not get financing or debt relief from the euro
zone or the International Monetary Fund and has little hope of
financing itself in the markets.
"But of course it would also require having an agreement on
the conditions that go with any programme. This is one of the
things we simply have in our rules," Dijsselbloem said.
No big decisions would be made on Wednesday, he added,
noting that the issue will take a long time to resolve.
Dijsselbloem visited Athens last Friday, meeting all key
figures in the new Greek government to "get acquainted".
He would not go into details of Greek financing needs this
year, saying only that the new government might survive without
any additional help from the euro zone if it took very prudent
spending decisions.
"It depends very much on ... the stance that the Greek
government takes," Dijsselbloem said. "If they are prudent in
their budget, if they take the right kinds of measures, I'm sure
the markets, monetary authorities and politicians will have a
lot of trust in them."
The Eurogroup chairman said that while reforms imposed under
the bailout had had a detrimental effect on Greece socially,
economically they had borne fruit because they brought the
country back to economic growth and a primary surplus.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)